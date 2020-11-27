WFT Daily: Managing Success After First Winning Streak

It would seem that Washington's top playmakers like Alex Smith and Terry McLaurin agree with their head coach. Smith is obviously pleased with the team's performance; his 149 yards won't stand out in the box score, but the offense has been more balanced the past two games. Still, there's a lot of football left to be played.

"I'm not going to get too much into that. I think some of that stuff can be dangerous. We're in the middle of a season. I think we have a good thing going, and I think it's important to stay short-sided. For us, now it's we get a couple days here to kind of rest up and hope to get healthy and on to the next."

McLaurin wants Washington to enjoy the win. He couldn't stop smiling on the sideline, and holding a division lead is something to be proud of. What he doesn't want is for them to celebrate like they already won the division.

"We still have a lot of the season left," he said. "We're gonna try to take advantage of this long break and get ready for an undefeated Pittsburgh team. It feels good to be leading our division right now, but we have a lot of football left."

There is still a lot for Washington to be excited about heading into the long weekend. Its offense put up at least 325 yards for the sixth straight game, McLaurin is currently the NFL's leading receiver, Antonio Gibson leads the team with 11 rushing touchdowns and the defense held Dallas to its third-lowest total points mark in a single season in series history with 19.

There were many who doubted Rivera's trust in the team when it was 1-5, especially after losing 30-10 to the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, Washington is 3-3, and its losses have come by a combined seven points. Rivera and the players aren't satisfied yet, though.