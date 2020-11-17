Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings

LB Thomas Davis Sr.

Thomas Davis Sr. is the NFL's active leader in career tackles (1,212), and he is coming off a 112-tackle season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. But so far in Washington, the 37-year-old linebacker has made minimal on-field contributions. Davis dealt with injuries at the beginning of the season, but he has been a healthy scratch the past four games. Rivera brought in Davis to help establish his culture in Washington -- Thomas played under him for eight seasons with the Panthers -- but it appeared the three-time Pro Bowler would at least be a role player in Del Rio's defense. That has not been the case, but he has still made a significant impact on the young linebackers.

"Shoot, he's got incredible insight and tips; you talk about street credibility with the guys," linebackers coach Steve Russ said. "He brings the juice every day. He's got a deal where people have to beat him out to the ball every day in practice before we start that segment of plays. It's amazing. Guys are flying off the field trying to get to the ball when we're going to start the next period. He's racing guys there. You talk about incredible way of starting a period out with that kind of energy and that type of intensity. It also keeps him ready. He's been phenomenal. I've said it before, he's just such an amazing leader. He's been bringing that every day. I've been very proud of him."