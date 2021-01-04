News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Statistics Show Washington's Defense Is One Of The Best In Franchise History

Jan 04, 2021 at 06:49 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wft-daily-010420
The defensive celebrates a turnover during the Washington Football Team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 3, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

Jack Del Rio has a history of spearheading remarkable one-year turnarounds, but his challenge with the Washington Football Team was particularly challenging for several reasons. The defense, which finished sixth-worst in terms of yards allowed last season, had a bevy of young players, a crop of newcomers and an almost entirely new secondary, all of whom had to learn a new scheme during an unpresented offseason and preseason. Marked improvement was expected, but not dominance, at least not this season.

Fast forward 17 weeks, and Washington has an elite defense to thank for its first NFC East title and playoff appearance since 2015. It's also the biggest reason why the team has a chance to knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs Saturday night.

Not buying it? Let these statistics provide a clearer picture.

No. 2

When Del Rio arrived in Carolina in 2002, the Panthers went from last in the league to second in total defense. A decade later, the Denver Broncos went from 20th to second.

And eight years after that, Del Rio has sculpted another defensive masterpiece, this time in the form of Washington's second-ranked unit (304.6 yards allowed per game).

Related Links

A large part of Washington's success has been its passing defense, which also ranks second behind the Los Angeles Rams at 191.8 yards allowed per game and has been even better the last quarter of the season (155.5-yard average). This is the first season Washington has had a top 3 passing defense since 2000﻿.

Washington's biggest weakness has been its 14th-ranked run defense, but that has not hindered its ability to keep opposing offenses off the scoreboard.

Washington is allowing just 20.6 points per game -- the fourth-best mark in the league -- and has not allowed more than 20 points since Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

"I think, for me, you're just always pushing and trying to get a level of play that maybe is even unrealistic to get to, but you're going to push for it anyway," Del Rio said. "I talk regularly about not trying to be perfect but giving perfect effort. What I'm looking for is a defense that flies around and that plays fast, that plays aggressive, that understands where they belong, that understands their assignments, that trusts each other, that plays with their hair on fire. When you're doing that, then it looks great."

47

Washington has flourished defensively because of its first-round-filled front. Chase Young is already a Pro Bowler and the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, while second-year edge rusher Montez Sweat leads the team in nearly every pass-rushing category. Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen rarely bring down opposing quarterbacks but cause havoc nonetheless.

The result, with the help of several others, has been 47.0 sacks -- the most since 1991 and eighth-most in franchise history. But Saturday night will be a major test for the group, as the Buccaneers rank third in the league with just 22 sacks allowed.

"Definitely a big challenge," Young said of the wild-card matchup. "You know, it's Tom, one of the best to ever do it. They say the best to ever do it. So we have to focus up, we have to lock back in. The game comes back fast, we're playing Saturday. So it's go time, it's that time."

5.7

Even when the defense was at its worst -- it allowed at least 30 points per game in Weeks 2-5 -- it clamped down after halftime to give its offense a chance to mount a comeback. And in Washington's wins, the unit has been nearly flawless during the final two quarters.

It turns out Washington boasts the NFL's best second-half defense in nearly 15 years. It has allowed just 5.7 points per contest, by far the best in the league this season and the lowest since the 2006 Baltimore Ravens. And somehow, it has been even better at home, allowing just 30 points after halftime all season and just a touchdown and a field goal since Week 5.

"We establish high standards everywhere I've been as a D-coordinator," Del Rio said on Dec. 17. "I've kind of laid out a road map in terms of where we're going. Then we're just working toward going there. It takes a combination of players and coaches and working hard together. It's all of us. We're all in it together. I want to establish right away high expectations wherever we are and then fight like crazy to live up to them."

QUICK HITS

-- "I'm not going to apologize for winning": Head coach Ron Rivera does not care that the Philadelphia Eagles were missing starters on both sides of the ball or that they replaced starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of a three-point game. Washington won what it needed to, and now it will represent the NFC East in the playoffs. Everything else "honestly doesn't matter," a passionate Rivera said Monday.

"Nobody seemed to care two weeks ago when we didn't have some of our best players. Nobody cared last week when we didn't have them. So, why should we be concerned if a coach decides to do something he believes is best for his team? That's what I think people need to understand. This is just the way the game is played and the way a lot of things happen."

-- Beating the best: Rivera could have sat in front of his computer Monday morning and told the local media that Saturday night's playoff matchup was just another game. He jokingly did so when a reporter posed the question. Of course that is not the case, Rivera ended up admitting. This is a team who has not made the postseason since 2015 going up against perhaps the best playoff quarterback in league history.

"It's Tom Brady. Let's be realistic about who we're playing. The dude is having another phenomenal year again. He's been hot. Maybe we'll get lucky and catch him down. But right now, he's playing really good football. We'll see. I promise you though, we're going to show up on Saturday night."

-- Terry McLaurin guts it out: Terry McLaurin missed Week 16 with a high-ankle sprain and did not practice leading up to Washington's regular season finale. However, he did some work off to the side during Thursday's practice, which is when Rivera knew his No. 1 wideout would be available.

"I saw him run a 100-yard dash. For whatever reason. I knew he was playing. That's all it took."

Not only did he play, but he was crucial for a struggling Washington offense, hauling in a game-high seven receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown on the team's opening drive. By fighting through the discomfort, McLaurin became the second player in franchise history to record at least 2,000 receiving yards in his first two seasons.

"As the game goes on, you get a little sore, you get a little banged up," McLaurin said. "But that's football. I don't want to make this about my injury or make it seem like I did some heroic thing coming back, because at the end of the day you want to put yourself in the best situation to help your team. That's what I wanted to do this week, and I'm just glad to be on the other side healthy and with a win. A great start to 2021."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Wake Up Washington 1/4: Playoff Bound

-- Washington's Nucleus, New Culture Paved Way For NFC East Title

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts That Helped Washington Clinch The NFC East

-- 5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's Division-Clinching Win Over The Eagles

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Eagles, Week 17

-- Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

-- 'Why Not Us?': How Washington Turned Potential Into A Playoff Berth

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Eagles

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Beats Eagles To Win First NFC East Title Since 2015

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington To Host Buccaneers In Wild-Card Round

-- 'He A Dude': Players Share What They've Learned From Coach Rivera In Year 1

-- Thomas Davis Sees Washington As 'A Playoff Contender For Years To Come'

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Despite Not Practicing, Washington Optimistic Smith Can Play

Smith did not participate in Wednesday's practice, but the team is optimistic that his progress and mental preparation will have him ready for Sunday.
news

WFT Daily: 5 Things To Know About QB Taylor Heinicke

The 27-year-old signal-caller, who signed to Washington's practice squad, would be the starting quarterback for Week 17 if Alex Smith cannot play.
news

WFT Daily: How Washington Can Win The NFC East In Primetime

Washington will have the chance to win the NFC East on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, and head coach Ron Rivera believes the team will rise to the occasion.
news

WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Apologizes For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Haskins was in violation of the league's protocols by not wearing a mask during a public gathering of more than 10 people Sunday night.
news

WFT Daily: Khaleke Hudson Sees More Opportunities As A Blessing

Hudson has been waiting his whole life to be in the NFL. He intends on taking advantage of every opportunity he gets in his rookie season.
news

WFT Daily: All The Ways Washington Can Win The NFC East

Washington is in sole possession of first place in the NFC East with two games to play. Here are all the ways it can win its first division title since 2015.
news

WFT Daily: Seahawks Provide Another Measuring Stick For The Defense

Washington's defense has been strong for the past month, but now it will face a tough challenge in stopping Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.
news

WFT Daily: The Defense Is As Good As It's Been In 2 Decades

After crunching the numbers, this is one of the best defenses Washington has had since the turn of the century. 
news

WFT Daily: Tress Is Punting His Way To Another Pro Bowl

Way has been named the NFC Special Teams Players of the Week twice in the past four weeks. Another Pro Bowl selection could be on the horizon.
news

WFT Daily: Chase Young's Case For Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Young's dominant stretch culminated with a game-changing performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Takes Another Step In His Development

Haskins played in an NFL game for the first time since Week 4. He's been trying to make progress off the field to make sure that he'd be ready if his number was called upon again.

Advertising