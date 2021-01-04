WFT Daily: Statistics Show Washington's Defense Is One Of The Best In Franchise History

-- Beating the best: Rivera could have sat in front of his computer Monday morning and told the local media that Saturday night's playoff matchup was just another game. He jokingly did so when a reporter posed the question. Of course that is not the case, Rivera ended up admitting. This is a team who has not made the postseason since 2015 going up against perhaps the best playoff quarterback in league history.

"It's Tom Brady. Let's be realistic about who we're playing. The dude is having another phenomenal year again. He's been hot. Maybe we'll get lucky and catch him down. But right now, he's playing really good football. We'll see. I promise you though, we're going to show up on Saturday night."

-- Terry McLaurin guts it out: Terry McLaurin missed Week 16 with a high-ankle sprain and did not practice leading up to Washington's regular season finale. However, he did some work off to the side during Thursday's practice, which is when Rivera knew his No. 1 wideout would be available.

"I saw him run a 100-yard dash. For whatever reason. I knew he was playing. That's all it took."

Not only did he play, but he was crucial for a struggling Washington offense, hauling in a game-high seven receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown on the team's opening drive. By fighting through the discomfort, McLaurin became the second player in franchise history to record at least 2,000 receiving yards in his first two seasons.