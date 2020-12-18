WFT Daily: The Defense Is As Good As It's Been In 2 Decades

-- Containing Jamal Adams: Jamal Adams, who is in just his fourth season, is already one of the best pass-rushing defensive backs in NFL history. That is not even an exaggeration considering he just broke the single-season sack record for the position with 8.5 sacks -- in nine games.

Reading safeties is one of the primary responsibilities of center Chase Roullier, so he'll be keeping a close eye on Adams throughout the game.

"We're always going to know where he is on every play," Roullier said. "Literally one of our jobs this week is to make sure we understand where he is because he is a very good player, and we've been putting together a great game plan in order to combat some of the things he does very well."

-- Team success > individual statistics: One of the biggest headlines to come out of Washington's win over the San Francisco 49ers was wide Terry McLaurin becoming the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2016. Even more impressive was that he did so in 13 games, something a Washington pass-catcher has not done since 2012.

But when asked about the accomplishment Thursday, McLaurin remained even-keeled. He would rather talk about the team's recent success.