WFT Daily: 5 Things To Know About QB Taylor Heinicke

Davis, who has played in 199 games since being drafted with the 14th pick in the 2005 NFL draft, has been one of the league's best linebackers of the past two decades. He has the most career tackles among active players, and he made three Pro Bowls after overcoming three ACL tears. He was also a longtime captain under Rivera in Carolina and brought that same leadership to Washington this season.

"He's got incredible insight and tips; you talk about street credibility with the guys," linebackers coach Steve Russ said earlier this season. "He brings the juice every day. He's got a deal where people have to beat him out to the ball every day in practice before we start that segment of plays. It's amazing. Guys are flying off the field trying to get to the ball when we're going to start the next period. He's racing guys there. You talk about incredible way of starting a period out with that kind of energy and that type of intensity. It also keeps him ready. He's been phenomenal. I've said it before, he's just such an amazing leader. He's been bringing that every day. I've been very proud of him."