WFT Daily: How To Contain The 'GOAT'

Since Brady is completing at least 65% of his passes for the eighth time in his career, giving Brady different coverage schemes will not be enough.

That is why pressuring him will be so vital. Brady's accuracy drops to 33% when pressured, and four of Tampa Bay's five losses have come when Brady is pressured on at least 18% of his dropbacks.

Rivera believes teams have success if they can rush with just their four-man fronts, and it just so happens that Washington is one of the best in that area. The team is fourth in pressures despite being 13th in blitz percentage. But even then, that isn't enough to stop Brady, given that the Buccaneers have given up just 22 sacks all year.

"He's smart, he's seen it and he's accurate when he throws the ball, so it's really pretty simple," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "He makes good decisions, and he's accurate with his passes."

The only true way to stop Brady is by using different coverages and a consistent pass-rush together, which is what the Rams did to force two interceptions. The first came when linebacker Justin Hollis cut inside and got within arm's length of Brady. That forced him to throw an errant pass to safety Jordan Fuller, who was playing zone on the left side of the field.

Fuller got his second interception on Brady in the fourth quarter, only this time he ran to the opposite end of the field to help John Johnson III cover Cameron Brate. Brady overthrew the pass since Brate was in tight coverage, and Fuller arrived just in time to secure the game-sealing pick.

Rivera said the players are excited to take on the Buccaneers, which is a good sign to him, but he has also mentioned it will require a team effort to advance to the Divisional round. Whether Washington is rushing Brady or trying to catch him off balance with coverages, it will have one of its most difficult challenges.