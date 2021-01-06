Monitoring The Health Of Washington's Offensive Playmakers For The Playoffs

Quarterback Alex Smith (calf), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (high-ankle sprain) and running back Antonio Gibson (toe) battled through their respective injuries to play in the regular season finale, and they were all crucial to the Washington Football Team's NFC East-clinching win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Smith threw two touchdown passes, while McLaurin caught a game-high seven passes and a touchdown and Gibson rushed for 75 yards on 19 carries. Without them, Washington may not have been able to put up the points it needed to secure a 20-14 victory.
Now comes an even bigger test: Tom Brady and the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington has one of the NFL's best defenses, but it will be tough to stop the Bucs' attack, which is averaging 37.0 points during its four-game winning streak. Washington is going to have to put up some points of its own, and to do so, it will need its biggest offensive playmakers to be as healthy as possible.
"We'll have a plan for Terry as we'll have for Alex as we'll have for Antonio Gibson as well," head coach Ron Rivera said Monday.
Here's how Smith, McLaurin and Gibson are progressing ahead of Saturday's wild card showdown.
TUESDAY
Since the game is Saturday, Washington held a walkthrough Tuesday afternoon. Afterwards, the team posted an injury report that was an estimation of what players would have done if the team had practiced. Smith, McLaurin and Gibson were all listed as "Did Not Participate," though that should not be a surprised based on the past few weeks.
Alex Smith:
To understand Smith's availability for this weekend, let's look at what happened last week. After not practicing last Wednesday, Smith was a limited participant Thursday and Friday and started Sunday night, completing 22 of his 32 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. A lot of that production came in the first half when he led Washington to 17 points thanks to 17-of-22 passing for 131 yards and a pair of scores.
"In the beginning of the game I felt pretty good moving around and feeling light on my feet," Smith said after the Eagles game. "Definitely in the second half, though, I was feeling it a little bit. We left a lot out there in the second half as an offense. Certainly a lot of plays I wish I had back. But good enough to go. I felt good enough."
Rivera highlighted Smith's excellence on the opening drive and before halftime, but he also admitted that he thought about making the switch as Smith's calf continued to wear down. Ultimately, he decided to leave his 36-year-old signal-caller in there.
"We had an idea and were trying to execute it for this week. I thought it worked out well enough."
On Tuesday, Rivera said that depending on Smith's health, the team might have to consider a rotation between Smith and backup Taylor Heinicke. "Well, I just know that as we go through the game and get to certain situations and circumstances, we may have to consider something like that. I can't sit here and tell you what it would or wouldn't be. It's going to have to be something that would come up in the middle of the game."
Rivera later said that the Buccaneers' vaunted pass-rush will not impact the quarterback decision. "We have to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win."
Terry McLaurin:
Even if McLaurin does not practice at all this week, there is still a chance he will play. That's exactly what happened last week against the Eagles.
"As the game goes on, you get a little sore, you get a little banged up," McLaurin said after making seven catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. "But that's football. I don't want to make this about my injury or make it seem like I did some heroic thing coming back, because at the end of the day you want to put yourself in the best situation to help your team. That's what I wanted to do this week, and I'm just glad to be on the other side healthy and with a win. A great start to 2021."
"I'm pretty confident that he'll be a little further along than he was last week," Rivera added. "We should have a couple good days of practice, so I do anticipate seeing him out there in a limited role and taking specific reps more so than anything else."
Antonio Gibson:
Rivera said last week that Gibson was "fine" despite missing practice, and Gibson validated that claim by running the ball 19 times for 75 yards against the Eagles. Rivera has yet to comment on Gibson's status for this week aside from saying that the team has a plan for him.