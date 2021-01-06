Monitoring The Health Of Washington's Offensive Playmakers For The Playoffs

TUESDAY

Since the game is Saturday, Washington held a walkthrough Tuesday afternoon. Afterwards, the team posted an injury report that was an estimation of what players would have done if the team had practiced. Smith, McLaurin and Gibson were all listed as "Did Not Participate," though that should not be a surprised based on the past few weeks.

To understand Smith's availability for this weekend, let's look at what happened last week. After not practicing last Wednesday, Smith was a limited participant Thursday and Friday and started Sunday night, completing 22 of his 32 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. A lot of that production came in the first half when he led Washington to 17 points thanks to 17-of-22 passing for 131 yards and a pair of scores.

"In the beginning of the game I felt pretty good moving around and feeling light on my feet," Smith said after the Eagles game. "Definitely in the second half, though, I was feeling it a little bit. We left a lot out there in the second half as an offense. Certainly a lot of plays I wish I had back. But good enough to go. I felt good enough."

Rivera highlighted Smith's excellence on the opening drive and before halftime, but he also admitted that he thought about making the switch as Smith's calf continued to wear down. Ultimately, he decided to leave his 36-year-old signal-caller in there.

"We had an idea and were trying to execute it for this week. I thought it worked out well enough."

On Tuesday, Rivera said that depending on Smith's health, the team might have to consider a rotation between Smith and backup Taylor Heinicke. "Well, I just know that as we go through the game and get to certain situations and circumstances, we may have to consider something like that. I can't sit here and tell you what it would or wouldn't be. It's going to have to be something that would come up in the middle of the game."