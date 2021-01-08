Brandon Scherff Named AP First-Team All-Pro

Washington Football Team right guard Brandon Scherff has been announced as a first-team selection to the Associated Press' All-Pro Team. It is the first time in his career that he received the distinction and is the first Washington player to receive the distinction since punter Matt Turk in 1996.

Scherff, who was taken No. 5 overall by Washington in 2015, has consistently been one of the best guards in the NFL. He has played and started in 78 career games and made the Pro Bowl in four of the past six seasons. After being one of Washington's two Pro Bowl choices in 2020, he joined Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, Len Hauss, Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl four-plus times.

This year, Scherff has put together another exemplary season by receiving the third-highest pass blocking grade and the ninth-highest run blocking grade among guards, according to Pro Football Focus. He also received an overall grade of 84.1, which stands as the highest of his career.

Scherff has been one of Washington's most reliable pass blockers all year by keeping three different starting quarterbacks upright. He has allowed just two quarterback hits all year -- the last of which coming in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- which is the lowest of his career in a season where he has played in at least 13 games.

On top of all that, Scherff has only been penalized twice all season, which ties the 2017 season for the lowest of his career. His last penalty came in Week 9 against the New York Giants.