WFT Daily: Washington Full Of Players Who 'Love Playing Professional Football'

Believe it or not, Rivera has had a few moments where he has been star struck. There was Joe Montana -- a four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer -- and Brett Favre, who Rivera played against in his final season with the Chicago Bears in 1992. He even had that moment meeting linebacker Ray Lewis for the first time as a coach.

"There are just some over-the-top guys as far as being iconic to me, and I've always thought that was cool that I either got to play with those guys or I played against those guys," Rivera said.

So Rivera understands when Young gets excited to play Brady or introduces himself to Ben Roethlisberger during the warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only does it show they admire some of the all-time great players, but it also tells him they want to emulate them.

"Who wouldn't want to be like Tom Brady and or Ben Roethlisberger, because those guys are champions," Rivera said. "You see guys like that and you say, 'Man, what makes those guys so special?' And that's what's cool about it."

Washington is fortunate enough to have a player who possesses some of those qualities in Alex Smith. Many of his teammates received a better look at his two-year recovery than most, and Rivera overheard players talking about how Smith's love for the game fueled his comeback.