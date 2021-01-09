'The Best Player On The Field' 

Virginia Tech was one of the programs that initially recruited Thomas as a tight end, according to Bryan Stinespring, who served as the Hokies' offensive coordinator from 2010-12. But the more Stinespring watched Thomas, the more he wondered if that was the best fit.

"I'm intrigued by the arm strength, the size, his pocket presence," Stinespring remembers telling head coach Frank Beamer. "We need to take a look and just made sure that this guy that is playing quarterback isn't a quarterback."

It only took one game at Brookville for Beamer to see that Thomas had potential as a signal-caller, and Thomas, who committed to Virginia Tech in November of his senior year, had a feeling the coaching staff would propose the idea considering Stinespring joked about it before Thomas even came to campus.

"He was always like, 'Keep that arm warm, you never know what could happen. We might need you to play quarterback.' So that alone led me to believe that I was going to make the switch, which I was fine with. Virginia Tech would have been the place I was going to go to whether I was playing tight end or I was playing quarterback because it felt like home and it felt like a family to me."

After redshirting in 2009, Thomas backed up Taylor the next season before taking over as the starter as a redshirt sophomore. Everyone knew of his rushing prowess, and that was on display in the form of 469 yards and 11 touchdowns. But it was his passing efficiency that caught the attention of NFL scouts; he completed nearly 60% of his passes for more than 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions.

All of the sudden, Thomas was a projected first-rounder with the potential to climb even higher. Pundits were even comparing him to Cam Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2011.