WFT Daily: The Offensive Formula To Keep Up With The Buccaneers

QUICK HITS

-- "The leader of our offense": As Smith's mobility waned throughout the second half against the Eagles, it would have been easy to recommend replacing him with Taylor Heinicke. After all, Heinicke was nine years younger and fully healthy, and he completed 12 of his 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.

However, there is a reason Smith is a 16-year veteran and Heinicke has made one NFL start. Smith is a proven winner and 5-1 with Washington this season. What he provides to the offense is invaluable, even if he is not 100%.

"He's the leader of this offense," Turner said. "You look at how the guys look to him, and there's just a sense of confidence when he's on the field. Again, you talk to his decision making -- you look at the way he executed that first drive as well as the two-minute drill at the end of the half, which were our two touchdowns.

"Has he been limited? Yeah, absolutely. But he's doing everything he can to be out there. That brings something to our team. The games he's started this year, obviously, we're 5-1. It's a team effort. Obviously, our defense is playing great and other guys have stepped up. The team feeds on that, the whole team. Seeing him out there and what he's fighting through gives us a little bit of edge and gives confidence that, 'Hey, no matter what happens, we're going to be able to push through this and find a way to win whether it's ugly or pretty or whatever.' They all count the same."

-- "We're not going to baby him": Washington initially signed Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad because of his familiarity with Turner and Rivera, but he rarely saw game action under them. In fact, in his only career NFL start with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, he suffered an elbow injury in the second quarter that landed him on injured reserve. His next appearance came against the Panthers two years later.

"In watching him when he was with us in Carolina, we didn't get to see a lot, so I always wondered if there were certain things that he could do," Rivera said Wednesday. "Being able to see what he did in the Panthers game, I think, really helped me. I will say this: it definitely helped his teammates, especially [DE] Chase [Young]. It was impressive. As he told Chase, '[This is] what I do.'"

Smith was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and appears on track to play Saturday night, but Heinicke took the first-team reps Wednesday, and Rivera mentioned the possibility of rotating quarterbacks based on the 36-year-old signal-caller's health. If Heinicke is called upon to play, the coaching staff believes he'll be ready.