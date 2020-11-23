WFT Daily: A Winning Formula

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

Alex Smith entered Sunday with back-to-back 300-yard passing games, but that is not how the 16-year quarterback has compiled a 95-67-1 record as a starter. Smith operates best as a game manager, not putting up gaudy statistics but not making many mistakes, either. Entering this season, Smith had only eclipsed 300 passing yards 12 times.

Smith threw for a 166 yards against the Bengals, but that was more than enough to help the Washington Football Team secure a 20-9 win. He still completed 68% of his passes (17-for-25) and had success going downfield, connecting twice with Terry McLaurin for gains of at least 25 yards. He also hit Steven Sims Jr. for the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, and his only miscue was a batted pass that resulted in an interception.

Playing with the lead, Smith did not have to force anything. A solid running game and smothering defense kept Washington ahead.