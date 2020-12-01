NFC East Roundup: How Washington Became Division Favorites

There have been some shake-ups in the NFC East, but the division crown is still up for grabs. While the Washington Football Team is in second place, it is the favorite to finish the season with the division title and a home playoff game, according to The Washington Post. Here's where each team stands after 12 weeks.

New York Giants (3-2 division, 4-7 overall)

After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17, the New York Giants have won three straight games and are atop the division because of their two wins over Washington.

The Giants were able to barely slip out a win over the Bengals, who were without quarterback Joe Burrow. With the score tied, 10-10, quarterback Daniel Jones also went down and exited the game with a hamstring injury. At that point, backup Colt McCoy was able to extend the Giants lead to nine points by orchestrating a trio of field goal drives. The Bengals fought back with a one-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen to Tee Higgins, but Allen also coughed up the ball with just 57 seconds left to play. That allowed the Giants to run the clock out from there.