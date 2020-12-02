Ron Rivera Was Smart To Give Jeremy Reaves A Chance

Reaves, an undrafted free agent in 2018, has bounced between Washington's practice squad and active roster the past three seasons. His most recent promotion came when the team placed Collins on Injured Reserve on Oct. 27 -- the same day Eric Reid reportedly turned down a practice squad offer.

Reid was highly productive in two seasons with Rivera in Carolina, but Rivera wanted him to "get his legs under him" before opening up a spot on the active roster. Rivera also wanted to see what the team had in Curl and Reaves.

After primarily playing special teams in the previous three games, Reaves split time with the struggling Apke against the Cowboys. On multiple occasions, Reaves read Andy Dalton's pre-snap tendencies and communicated the necessary adjustments to his teammates. However, where Reaves truly shined was in the third quarter. After Terry McLaurin chased down Jaylon Smith to prevent a pick-six, Reaves brought down wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a four-yard loss. He then helped break up a pass to hold the Cowboys to a field goal.