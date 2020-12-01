WFT Daily: Trick Plays Adding Wrinkles To The Offense

QUICK HITS:

-- Judging Pittsburgh's long-term success: The Steelers have been one of the best franchises in the NFL for decades now. They are tied with the New England Patriots with the most Super Bowl wins (six) and are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the second-most postseason wins (35). What's more impressive is that has all been done with just three different head coaches since 1969. That consistency, Rivera surmises, has a lot to do with the team's success.

"It's been the same family owning it. It's been the same general manager for the last, I want to say, 20 years probably. Now, [head coach] Mike Tomlin is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the league. I think consistency is probably the most important thing. They have a culture, and they stuck to that culture since they've been with [former head coach] Chuck Noll to Mike now. When you do that, you give yourself the same chance to be successful because the formula for them now is working."

-- Grading Washington's offseason acquisitions: Washington tried its hand at some flashy free agents this offseason, but it stuck with signing players on one-year "prove-it" deals for the most part. That doesn't mean the team didn't have faith in the players it signed, though. Rivera said he and the coaches felt like the free agents they brought in could be primed for big seasons. So far, that has turned out to be true, as players like McKissic and Thomas are already having career years.

"You look at these guys and think these are the types of guys that you want. You look at our offensive line and, I talk about position flex and flexibility, we have guys that have played guard and shown it. They've played tackle, they've played the right side, they've played the left side. Those are the kinds of things that help you as you put your team together. Now, those guys may not be your starters, but they may be top-flight backups that are just as valuable to what you're trying to do."

-- Washington still searching for its identity: Rivera knows it's commonplace for people to ask what a team's identity. It seems like Washington philosophy is to get the ball to its offensive playmakers and play tough, hard-nosed defense, but Rivera said its still searching for its identity. The team is young, so it's still learning how to win, but Rivera did say his team is starting to become more resilient.