Washington Vs. Steelers Preview: Time To Make A Statement

BIGGEST STORYLINES

-- Comeback Player of the Year Favorites Square Off: Alex Smith spent the entire 2019 campaign recovering from a gruesome leg injury that almost cost him his life. Ben Roethlisberger played three halves before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery.

But on Monday night in Pittsburgh, the veteran quarterbacks will square off with both teams in playoff contention.

"He's a Hall of Fame player," the 36-year-old Smith said of the 38-year-old Roethlisberger. "The thing that has impressed me so much through the arch of his career is how much he's developed. As time has gone on, he's done it so many different ways. When he was a young guy, he made so many ad-lib plays and so many [plays] with his legs, the pump fakes, the breaking tackles.

"In the last five years or so, to see how prolific he's become from the pocket and how good that part of his game is, how elite it is. With his age and how many games he's played and last year, he had the elbow problems and surgery and rehab and then to come out firing [11-0] -- it says a lot about him, not only as a player but I think the work ethic, the mindset that goes into that. You certainly appreciate it from afar."

Roethlisberger has been nearly flawless in his 17th NFL season. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion has completed 67.5% of his passes for 2,800 yards. He's thrown 25 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. These statistics have helped the Steelers because the 13th team to start 11-0 during the Super Bowl era.

Smith has not been nearly as productive statistically -- he has more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (three) in five games -- but what he has been able to accomplish coming off a two-year absence is remarkable. Washington is 2-1 in Smith's starts this season and 8-4 in games Smith has started and finished since 2018. The third starting quarterbak this season, Smith is in position to lead a young team to the playoffs under first-year coach Ron Rivera.