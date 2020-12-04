WFT Daily: The Key To The NFL's Best Red Zone Defense

QUICK HITS

-- Del Rio has an appreciation for Ben Roethlisberger: Pittsburgh had a tough quarterback situation last year, Del Rio said, once Ben Roethlisberger went down with season-ending elbow surgery. The Steelers' signal-callers included Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges and Jaylen Samuels. Despite those struggles, the Steelers finished the year 8-8 and fought for playoff contention all year. Now that Roethlisberger is back and playing well, Del Rio knows Pittsburgh is thankful to have the veteran back in the starting lineup.

"He brings that calmness, that experience, that accuracy, that talent. He's a really good football player. Obviously, add that to the defense they play and it's a pretty dangerous combination. A lot of respect for Ben. We've played against him over the years. I think he's a heck of a football player."

-- Carrying momentum simply involves "going out and doing your job": Washington is on a two-game winning streak that it hopes to extend Monday against the Steelers. There are a lot of things coaches can try to keep momentum high. Rivera would know; he tried a few of those methods with the Carolina Panthers. But what he has found is sometimes, the key to playing well is "just about going out and doing your job."

"That's really the thing we've been talking about right now is going out and doing your job, preparing yourself and doing the best you can. We'll see what happens. It's hard to say what motivates guys as we're trying to find out who we have. We're doing some different things this week. We'll see how that all pans out for us."

-- Rivera has respect for Chase Claypool: Rookie Chase Claypool has emerged as Pittsburgh's best receiving option and one of the best young receivers in the league. He leads the team with 611 yards and 10 total touchdowns, and he has caught 60.8% of his targets as well averages 13.6 yards per catch. Rivera said Claypool has the speed and quickness to make explosive plays downfield.