Terry McLaurin Nominated For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award 

Terry McLaurin is the Washington Football Team's nominee for the seventh-annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes players around the NFL who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

In addition to being one of the best wide receivers in the NFL -- he ranks fifth in receiving yards (963) and 11th in receptions (69) -- McLaurin has been a leader on the field and in the locker room. That's why after Landon Collins went on Injured Reserve with a season-ending Achilles injury, McLaurin's teammates unanimously voted him a captain despite being in just his second professional season.

"While it's a great honor," McLaurin said, "I feel like the thing that helped me get this honor was coming to work every day, being the guy that works hard and walks the walk and doesn't talk the talk."