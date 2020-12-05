3 Keys: How Washington Can Upset The Steelers

The Washington Football Team will face its toughest challenge yet when it takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. (Check out a comprehensive preview of the game, HERE.) Here are three keys to the Week 13 matchup.

1. Pressure Ben Roethlisberger

Washington's pass rush has finally started to become the unit that many predicted would be one of the best in the NFL. Since the team's Week 7 win over the Dallas Cowboys, 55% of Washington's 36.0 sacks, which is tied for second in the league, have come in that span. Washington added four more sacks to its total by sweeping the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Washington will need to maintain that progress if it hopes to extend its winning streak, but getting to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been a problem for defenses this year. If it somehow manages to get into the backfield -- Pittsburgh has allowed a league-low 10 sacks -- there's a strong possibility the ball will already be out of Roethlisberger's hands. According to Next Gen Stats, the 38-year-old quarterback throws the ball 2.28 seconds after the play begins, which is the fastest in the NFL.

"He brings that calmness, that experience, that accuracy, that talent," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said of Roethlisberger. "He's a really good football player. Obviously, add that to the defense they play and it's a pretty dangerous combination. [I have] a lot of respect for Ben. We've played against him over the years. I think he's a heck of a football player."