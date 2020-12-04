WFT Daily: 'Tis The Season For Rivera's Teams To Shine

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

Head coach Ron Rivera has spoken a lot about how his teams tend to improve as the season goes on, and there are plenty of statistics to support that.

Rivera has a career record of 34-38-1 in September and October, but that record jumps to 46-36 the rest of the regular season. And when only counting December and January, his teams have fared even better. Rivera's Carolina Panthers went 25-14 during those months from 2011-18, which was the fifth-best winning percentage (64.1%) in the NFL during that time, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Rivera's first season with the Washington Football Team has unfolded in a similar manner. After going 2-5 in September and October, Washington went 2-2 in November and enters the final stretch on a two-game winning streak. Another strong finish from Rivera could give the burgundy and gold its first NFC East title since 2015.