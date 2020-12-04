Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Steelers, Week 13

8. Quarterback Alex Smith on what has stood out about running back Antonio Gibson:

"I think the thing that really stands out as the weeks have gone on are the little plays that have gone unnoticed. A lot of times it's the run when nothing's really there and he still puts his head down and gets four yards. Whereas I think early on in the year, [he was] always trying to make the big play or bounce it. I think he's really done a nice job trusting his reads and eyes. There were a lot of runs in this last game that don't show up on a stat sheet, but I thought he did a great job of getting positive plays for us when really there wasn't a ton there. I think it's always been evident the big-play potential and ability he has. It's been really nice seeing him more and more comfortable. I think he has such a great knack of finding the end zone. I don't think that's a coincidence at all that he's having so much success in that area as well. I think with that though, it's a lot of the little things that go into playing the position play in and play out. You're not always going to have the home run. But he is so versatile, and I think finding those plays that don't show up big on the stat sheet but helps the team convert first downs."

7. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner on play-calling now compared to the beginning of the season: