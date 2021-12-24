Top 10 Quotes | Players return from COVID-19 list

Taylor Heinicke on getting Terry McLaurin the ball more and if it hurts him not having Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic out there:

"Yeah, I'm sure that has something to do with it. Again, you want to get Terry the ball as much as possible, but at the same time you don't wanna force it to him. I've kind of said this throughout the year, that obviously you want to get the ball in your best player's hands, but there's times where the defense kind of gives you a look where he's doubled and you just can't go to him. You have to spread the ball around. We've kind of dealt with this throughout the year. You know, Logan's been out JD has been out and I thought we did a good job of dispersing the ball, seven, eight guys would catch the ball some games, and we just gotta keep that up. We gotta disperse the ball, get those guys the ball. And hopefully Terry's in there. Um, a couple of times, again, the defense isn't stupid, those guys aren't stupid. They know that we're trying to get him the ball as well. We just have to play accordingly."