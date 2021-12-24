3 keys to Washington's rematch against Dallas

2. Stick to the run game.

It's common for Dallas to give up 100 rushing yards on Sundays; its done so 10 times, including its last nine games. But opponents have had banner days on the ground in Cowboys losses. When the Cowboys lost three of four contests in November, it allowed an average of 140 yards.

The matchup seemed like an ideal one for Washington in Week 14. Coming out its bye week, the team was running the ball on par with some of the league's best rushing offenses. Granted, it still put up 100 yards in the 27-20 loss, but it was a far cry from its 151 average in the previous three games.

Much of that can be credited to Washington falling behind too early. An 18-0 deficit doesn't make for a good foundation to run the ball. Still, Washington has made it a point to emphasize what it does well. That includes being a run-heavy offense. So, it must find a way to get around a defense that limited Washington's longest run to just 13 yards.

That might be a little more difficult than in previous weeks. J.D. McKissic is on Injured Reserve, and Antonio Gibson is dealing with a toe injury. That will leave other players like Jaret Patterson, who has seen his role increase in recent weeks, to carry more of the load.