News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Player to watch as Washington take on Dallas in primetime

Dec 23, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

players_to_watch
The Washington Football Team's offensive line prepares to run a play during the team's Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Any opinions expressed in this article do no necessarily reflect the opinions of the team.

The Washington Football Team will get another shot against the Dallas Cowboys on the road in primetime. Here are some players who could have pivotal roles in Round 2.

The offensive line

Micah Parsons was a habitual menace for Washington's quarterbacks in the Week 14 matchup. He forced two sacks in the 27-20 victory; one resulted in the fumble returned for a touchdown, while another stalled a Washington drive. The offensive line will need to put together one of its best performances to bottle up Parsons.

The two sacks Parsons had against Washington is on par with how the rookie has played all year. He leads his team with 12 sacks; he has at least one in six of the last seven games. That has helped him earn the highest pass-rushing grade by Pro Football Focus for a linebacker.

Washington has allowed six sacks during its two-game losing streak, but its offensive line is still considered one of the best in terms of protecting its quarterbacks. The unit is third in the NFC in terms of pass-blocking grade, per PFF. Charles Leno is third among all tackles in pass-blocking grade.

Parsons is going to come after the quarterback. Sunday night will be a chance for the offensive line to redeem itself after allowing four sacks in Week 14.

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Eagles, Week 15

The Washington Football Team travelled to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and was defeated, 27-17. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20211221 Week 15 004
1 / 100
20211221 Week 15 001
2 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 003
3 / 100
20211221 Week 15 002
4 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 005
5 / 100
20211221 Week 15 006
6 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 007
7 / 100
20211221 Week 15 008
8 / 100
20211221 Week 15 009
9 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 010
10 / 100
20211221 Week 15 011
11 / 100
20211221 Week 15 012
12 / 100
20211221 Week 15 013
13 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 014
14 / 100
20211221 Week 15 015
15 / 100
20211221 Week 15 016
16 / 100
20211221 Week 15 017
17 / 100
20211221 Week 15 018
18 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 019
19 / 100
20211221 Week 15 020
20 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 021
21 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 022
22 / 100
20211221 Week 15 023
23 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 024
24 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 025
25 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 026
26 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 028
27 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 029
28 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 030
29 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 031
30 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 032
31 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 033
32 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 034
33 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 035
34 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 036
35 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 037
36 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 038
37 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 039
38 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 040
39 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 041
40 / 100
20211221 Week 15 042
41 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 043
42 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 044
43 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 045
44 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 046
45 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 047
46 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 048
47 / 100
20211221 Week 15 049
48 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 050
49 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 051
50 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 052
51 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 053
52 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 054
53 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 055
54 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 056
55 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 057
56 / 100
20211221 Week 15 058
57 / 100
20211221 Week 15 059
58 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 060
59 / 100
20211221 Week 15 061
60 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 062
61 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 063
62 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 064
63 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 065
64 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 066
65 / 100
20211221 Week 15 067
66 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 068
67 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 069
68 / 100
20211221 Week 15 070
69 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 071
70 / 100
20211221 Week 15 072
71 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 073
72 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 074
73 / 100
20211221 Week 15 075
74 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 076
75 / 100
20211221 Week 15 077
76 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 078
77 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 079
78 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 080
79 / 100
20211221 Week 15 081
80 / 100
20211221 Week 15 082
81 / 100
20211221 Week 15 083
82 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 084
83 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 085
84 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 086
85 / 100
20211221 Week 15 087
86 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 088
87 / 100
20211221 Week 15 089
88 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 090
89 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 092
90 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 094
91 / 100
20211221 Week 15 095
92 / 100
20211221 Week 15 096
93 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 097
94 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 098
95 / 100
20211221 Week 15 099
96 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 100
97 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 101
98 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 102
99 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211221 Week 15 103
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat was sorely missed while he was out five games with a jaw injury and being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, he reminded people why he's one of the team's best defenders.

Sweat finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit, but his impactful play came in the form of a seven-yard strip-sack on Jalen Hurts, allowing Landon Collins to return a fumble for 23 yards. The offense then turned that into a field goal to extend its lead.

The Cowboys currently have the most productive offense in the league, but they have shown that they can make mistakes at critical moments. In Week 14, Cole Holcomb turned one of those misfires into a pick-six that gave Washington a chance to come back in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Ron Rivera praised Sweat and his conditioning while he was out, and he flaunted his skills in his first game back. Sweat will need to put forth more of that against a Cowboys team that has won the last three games.

Related Links

Jaret Patterson

J.D. McKissic is currently on the Reserve/Injured list. Antonio Gibson is dealing with a toe injury and listed as a "did not participate" in Wednesday and Thursday's injury reports. In order to win out and give itself a chance at the playoffs, Washington must rejuvenate its running game. That's where Jaret Patterson will need to step up, if called upon.

Patterson hasn't had too many opportunities on offense; he's only had double-digit snaps in four games thus far. But the undrafted Buffalo back has made the most of his carries. He has averaged 6.1 yards per rush over the last two games, including 7.3 in the first matchup against the Cowboys. He did fumble the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he did make up for it with his first-career touchdown.

"I think he's come a long way. I think he's understanding his niche, his role," Rivera said. "Right now, because he's got opportunities to play a little bit more, you see his confidence start to build and you see his comfort level in terms of what we do and understanding exactly how to do it. It kind of shows. So that's a good thing for him and us."

Washington will be in a bind without Gibson in the backfield, if he's ruled out for Sunday night, but even if he is available, it will be a chance for Patterson to show how much he's grown in his rookie season.

Related Content

news

Taylor Heinicke 'happy to be back' ahead of primetime matchup

Heinicke returns to the field as Washington makes a last attempt at a playoff push with three games left.
news

Re-scouting the Cowboys | 3 things to know ahead of the SNF matchup

The Washington Football Team is playing the Dallas Cowboys for the second time in three weeks, this time heading to AT&T Stadium for a primetime matchup. Here's another look at the Cowboys ahead of the Burgundy & Gold's rematch with the NFC East division leader.
news

Washington vs. Cowboys preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Football is back on the road for its second matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 15 matchup with Philly

Head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following the Washington Football Team's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a look at what they said during their press conferences.
news

3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Eagles

A depleted Washington Football Team couldn't fight off the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 and was defeated, 27-17, on Tuesday night. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's second-straight NFC East defeat:
news

5 Takeaways from Washington's 27-17 loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team took on the Philadelphia Eagles with playoffs on the line and dropped its second-straight contest, 27-17. Here are five takeaways from the defeat.
news

Garrett Gilbert named Washington's starting quarterback for Week 15 vs. Eagles

Gilbert was signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad last week.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 15

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington activates Montez Sweat, Sam Cosmi as part of multiple roster, coaching moves

Washington announced the following roster and coaching moves on Monday.
news

Washington's D-Line gets closer to full strength

Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Montez Sweat were all activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
news

Get to know Washington's options at quarterback

The Washington Football Team has three new quarterbacks ahead of its game against the Eagles. Here's what you need to know about the newest additions to the room.
Advertising