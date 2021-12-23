Player to watch as Washington take on Dallas in primetime

Jaret Patterson

J.D. McKissic is currently on the Reserve/Injured list. Antonio Gibson is dealing with a toe injury and listed as a "did not participate" in Wednesday and Thursday's injury reports. In order to win out and give itself a chance at the playoffs, Washington must rejuvenate its running game. That's where Jaret Patterson will need to step up, if called upon.

Patterson hasn't had too many opportunities on offense; he's only had double-digit snaps in four games thus far. But the undrafted Buffalo back has made the most of his carries. He has averaged 6.1 yards per rush over the last two games, including 7.3 in the first matchup against the Cowboys. He did fumble the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he did make up for it with his first-career touchdown.

"I think he's come a long way. I think he's understanding his niche, his role," Rivera said. "Right now, because he's got opportunities to play a little bit more, you see his confidence start to build and you see his comfort level in terms of what we do and understanding exactly how to do it. It kind of shows. So that's a good thing for him and us."