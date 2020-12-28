NFC East Roundup: Playoff Scenarios Entering Week 17

Washington Football Team (3-2 division, 6-9 overall)

After having a chance to potentially clinch the division, Washington suffered a 20-13 defeat against the Carolina Panthers.

As Washington prepares to work out the kinks before it faces the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, it still controls its own destiny. For the second week in a row, Washington will be facing a team that is playing with nothing to lose, as the Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention after falling to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

A victory for Washington would result in head coach Ron Rivera's team clinching the division because even if Dallas wins, Washington holds the tiebreaker since it swept the Cowboys earlier this season.

Not only would Washington make the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, but it would also host its first-round matchup. If Washington loses, the division winner will be the victor of the Cowboys-Giants game.

"It all depends on what we do, and we control it," Rivera said. "The biggest thing is we've got to want to do it. We don't have to do it; we've got to want to do it. That's the truth. Take the pressure off ourselves and go have fun. That's the truth of the matter.