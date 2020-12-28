NFC East Roundup: Playoff Scenarios Entering Week 17

Three teams can still win the NFC East, but only the Washington Football Team controls its own destiny entering the regular season finale. With a win at the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington will clinch its first division title since 2015. Here's where each team currently stands:
Washington Football Team (3-2 division, 6-9 overall)
After having a chance to potentially clinch the division, Washington suffered a 20-13 defeat against the Carolina Panthers.
As Washington prepares to work out the kinks before it faces the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, it still controls its own destiny. For the second week in a row, Washington will be facing a team that is playing with nothing to lose, as the Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention after falling to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
A victory for Washington would result in head coach Ron Rivera's team clinching the division because even if Dallas wins, Washington holds the tiebreaker since it swept the Cowboys earlier this season.
Not only would Washington make the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, but it would also host its first-round matchup. If Washington loses, the division winner will be the victor of the Cowboys-Giants game.
"It all depends on what we do, and we control it," Rivera said. "The biggest thing is we've got to want to do it. We don't have to do it; we've got to want to do it. That's the truth. Take the pressure off ourselves and go have fun. That's the truth of the matter.
"Nobody expected us to be in this position. You guys didn't expect us to be in this position. Really the only guy that did was me. I believe that. I'm going to tell you this and I'm going to tell it to the players. That's the truth as far as I'm concerned. It might be from my version, but that's what I'm going to get the players to believe. We control our own destiny. It's in our hands. All the clichés. We're going to have fun with it and go with it."
Dallas Cowboys (2-3, 6-9)
The Cowboys picked up their third straight win by defeating Philadelphia, 37-17. This win officially eliminated the Eagles from playoff contention.
Although Dallas has the same record as Washington, it falls into second place due to Washington blowing them out twice.
Dallas will travel to New York to face the Giants for its last game of the season. In order for the Cowboys to clinch the division, they must defeat the Giants at 1 p.m. on Sunday and hope Washington loses Sunday night.
New York Giants (3-2, 5-10)
New York has lost three straight games, including most recently to the Baltimore Ravens. Although the Giants are currently third, they are still in contention for the division.
The Giants will play the Cowboys for their last game of the season. These two divisional opponents met in Week 5, when the Cowboys squeaked out a victory with a last-second field goal.
If the Giants beat the Cowboys and Washington falls to the Eagles, the Giants, Cowboys and Washington would all be 6-10. In that case, the Giants would become the worst division champion in NFL history because of their 3-1 combined record against the Cowboys and Washington.
Philadelphia Eagles (2-3, 4-10-1)
Philadelphia is officially eliminated from playoff contention after falling to the Dallas Cowboys. While it has nothing to play for, the Eagles also have nothing to lose as they will be looking to stop Washington from advancing to the playoffs.
Washington and Philadelphia met for the first game of the season, and the two will meet again for the last. While Washington secured a comeback victory against the Eagles, Philadelphia's team has changed immensely since Week 1. The Eagles' offense is now operating with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has proven to be a dual threat. Washington has struggled against these types of players throughout the season.
Philadelphia will be seeking revenge against Washington on Sunday Night Football.