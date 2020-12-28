News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/28: What The Panthers Game Means For Week 17

Dec 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The Washington Football Team offense during its game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27, 2020. (Amanda Bowen/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's loss to the Panthers.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen also breaks down the good and the bad from Washington's Week 16 loss.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about the blame for Sunday's loss going beyond Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes Dwayne Haskins' performance against the Panthers.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's Week 16 loss to the Panthers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier details Taylor Heinicke "bizarre" road to Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala provides health updates for some of Washington's biggest offensive playmakers.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Dwayne Haskins' future in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the good news that came from Dwayne Haskins' poor performance.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also explains why Washington abandoned the run.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at what would happen if Alex Smith cannot play in Week 17.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler recaps Dwayne Haskins' comments after his performance against the Panthers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about the NFC East being a three-team race entering Week 17.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker recaps Washington's disappointing result against the Panthers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge writes that one QB or another, Washington's pinballing season is still in its hands. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington still controls its own destiny in the NFC East. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips lays out the Week 17 scenarios for the NFC East title race. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Taylor Heinicke's professors at ODU being OK with him skipping finals to be an NFL quarterback. (Subscription)

-- USA Today's Mike Jones recaps Dwayne Haskins' performance.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Ben Krimmel wonders why Ron Rivera did not go to Taylor Heinicke sooner.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington's Week 17 Game Against The Eagles Flexed To Sunday Night

-- Inside Ron Rivera's Decision To Switch Quarterbacks Vs. Panthers

-- 5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's 20-13 Loss To The Panthers

-- Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack

-- Instant Analysis: Miscues Spoil Washington's Chances To Win NFC East Vs. Panthers

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 12/27: Biggest Game Of The Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/26: Post-Christmas Panthers Preview

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/24: A Battle Of Defensive Rookie Of The Year Candidates

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/23: Devising A Plan To Beat The Panthers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/22: Rivera More Focused On Playoff Push Than Facing Former Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/21: Still In Control Of The Division

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/20: Gear Up For Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/19: What To Expect From Dwayne Haskins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/18: Checking Up On The Quarterbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/17: Preparing For The Seahawks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/16: Peaking At The Perfect Time

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

