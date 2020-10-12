Ron Rivera Wants More Consistency On Defense Ahead Of 3-Game Division Stretch

By leverage, Rivera means his players need to know where their help is. If their teammate is giving them help in coverage, they should defend their man from outside to inside and vice versa. The Rams' production indicated that did not happen Sunday, as they had 11 plays that resulted in gains of at least 10 yards.

Rivera said there were times Sunday when players were not where they need to be; that was the case on the Rams' second score of the day, which was the result of a 56-yard catch-and-run from Robert Woods. Kendall Fuller jammed Woods and widened his route like he was supposed to, Rivera said, but Landon Collins took a bad angle on the play.

Those moments are frustrating to Rivera, because he has seen his players do as they are taught before.

"I see that's something that the coaches are working on, something that the players are practicing, but we've got to take what we're being taught...and transfer that from the practice field to the game field and go out and execute."

It would seem the players agree with Rivera's assessment. When asked about the defense's performance after the game, Fuller said everyone on the unit needs to be "locked in."