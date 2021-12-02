Scouting the Raiders | 4 things to know about Las Vegas

The momentum is high for the Washington Football Team following three straight wins. A primetime victory over the Russell Wilson and the Seahawks gives Washington a 5-6 record and the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. However, Washington's defense will need to be the stars of the show against an explosive offense in Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a big overtime win against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. It snapped a three-game losing streak for the Raiders with quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders looked like a premiere offense totaling 509 yards and three touchdowns.

Here's a few notes to breakdown this Raiders team:

1. The Raiders have been all-or-nothing on offense.

In typical Vegas fashion, predicting how the Raiders' offense will perform on a weekly basis has been something of a gamble. There is no in-between for Las Vegas, which ranks sixth in the league with 385.6 total yards per game. The Raiders' contest have gone one of two way: they have either racked up more than 400 yards, or they have sputtered with less than 300.