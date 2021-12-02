News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Scouting the Raiders | 4 things to know about Las Vegas

Dec 02, 2021 at 12:46 PM
Mady Benton

Contributing Writer

AP_20362069186744
Steve Marcus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The momentum is high for the Washington Football Team following three straight wins. A primetime victory over the Russell Wilson and the Seahawks gives Washington a 5-6 record and the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. However, Washington's defense will need to be the stars of the show against an explosive offense in Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a big overtime win against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. It snapped a three-game losing streak for the Raiders with quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders looked like a premiere offense totaling 509 yards and three touchdowns.

Here's a few notes to breakdown this Raiders team:

1. The Raiders have been all-or-nothing on offense.

In typical Vegas fashion, predicting how the Raiders' offense will perform on a weekly basis has been something of a gamble. There is no in-between for Las Vegas, which ranks sixth in the league with 385.6 total yards per game. The Raiders' contest have gone one of two way: they have either racked up more than 400 yards, or they have sputtered with less than 300.

The passing game is the strength for the Vegas offense. The Raiders come in just behind the Buccaneers 296.5 yards per game through the air. It has a decent run game that showed signs of improvement against the Cowboys. Running back Josh Jacobs had a season high 22 attempts and 87 yards on Thanksgiving Day. However, the Washington's rushing defense is one of the best in the league, holding opponents to an average of 92.6 yards, meaning it should have another favorable matchup.

PHOTOS | Raiders Practice Week 12/1

A new week of practice begins as the Washington Football Team prepares to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. Colors were brought to the field, as some players practiced in their cleats decorated for "My Cause My Cleats." (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211201 Raiders 001Practice
1 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 004Practice
2 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 009Practice
3 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 011Practice
4 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 015Practice
5 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 017Practice
6 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 020Practice
7 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 021Practice
8 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 022Practice
9 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 025Practice
10 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 028Practice
11 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 029Practice
12 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 032Practice
13 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 033Practice
14 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 038Practice
15 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 035Practice
16 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 043Practice
17 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 044Practice
18 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 045Practice
19 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 046Practice
20 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 047Practice
21 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 048Practice
22 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 052Practice
23 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 055Practice
24 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 056Practice
25 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 057Practice
26 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 058Practice
27 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 060Practice
28 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 070Practice
29 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 071Practice
30 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 072Practice
31 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 077Practice
32 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 080Practice
33 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 083Practice
34 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 084Practice
35 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 090Practice
36 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 091Practice
37 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 097Practice
38 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 103Practice
39 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 109Practice
40 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 113Practice
41 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 114Practice
42 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 125Practice
43 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 127Practice
44 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 128Practice
45 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 129Practice
46 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 130Practice
47 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 146Practice
48 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 149Practice
49 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Derek Carr has been a difference-maker.

The eight-year veteran is the primary reason for Vegas' success this year; he leads the league with 3,414 yards through 11 games with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Additionally, Carr's passes have been on point, as he has completed 67.3% of his passes. His main target, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, totals 658 yards and four touchdowns, which has already surpassed his totals in 2019 and 2020. The Washington secondary will have a tall task defending against the Raiders passing game, but players like cornerback Kendall Fuller h ave been playing well as of late. He recorded a season-high three pass breakups against the Seahawks and has 11 this season.

Related Links

3. Different stories when it comes to third down.

Despite the ability to move the ball downfield, the Raiders have struggled to convert on third down this season. They rank 29th in the league on third down conversions with 34.4%. In their past three games, Las Vegas has converted 17% of their third downs.

On the other side, the Washington defense has taken strides when it comes to getting opponents off the field. During the team's win streak, opponents have converted on 32.26% of their third downs, which ranks seventh in that span. The Seahawks converted on 4-of-12 third downs on Monday night. Given how explosive the Raiders' offense can be, it will be paramount for Washington keep the Raiders from gaining any traction.

4. Facing a familiar foe.

The former Philadelphia Eagle is starting to make some noise for the Raiders. Jackson started the season with the Rams before joining the Raiders in Week 10. Since joining the Las Vegas roster, Jackson has four catches on five targets for 140 yards and a touchdown. Most of those stats came from the Dallas game, where Jackson had three catches for 102 yards a touchdown. Throughout his career against Washington, Jackson has 47 catches for 839 yards.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | The Gibson-McKissic dynamic duo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

From practice squad to primetime, Keith Ismael has embraced his opportunities

Ismael was cut and placed on the practice squad after training camp. On Monday night, he played a career-high 54 snaps. Now, he set to get even more playing time.
news

NFC Playoff Picture | Washington has entered the chat

Washington has entered the playoff discussion with six games left. Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 13.
news

'We give ourselves a chance': Washington's surge toward playoffs continues with win over Seahawks

news

Washington vs. Raiders preview | A road trip to Vegas

The Washington Football Team is looking for its fourth consecutive win in the desert as it travels to play the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Wake Up Washington | A formula for success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Underdog mentality has fueled Washington's win streak

Washington has won three straight games since the bye week, but it's not going to change its mentality with six games left.
news

Washington's run game is clicking at the right time

Washington is 3-0 in November, and its run game, which has average 145 yards per game in that stretch, is a big reason why.
news

Wake Up Washington | Club goin' up on a Tuesday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Numbers to know from Washington's third straight victory

The Washington Football Team is the winner of three in a row after a 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are three numbers to know from the night.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's MNF victory

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and seven players addressed the media following the 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here's a look at some of their most memorable quotes.
Advertising