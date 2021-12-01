From practice squad to primetime, Keith Ismael has embraced his opportunities

Ismael, who appeared in five snaps this season before his 54 against the Seahawks, played without a penalty and did not allow a sack in the most playing time of his career. It earned some praise from head coach Ron Rivera, who called him a "technician."

"He plays with his hands well. He moves his feet well. He can position very nicely," Rivera said. "He's a guy that plays with leverage, so he did a nice job. You saw him ID some of the protections. That's a big thing to ask of a young guy. For him to come through and do what he did, that was awesome."

It was the result of the hard work Ismael had put in since being signed to the practice squad. He competed with himself every day and followed Rivera's mantra of putting in the right attitude, preparation and effort.

The time helped Ismael improve his consistency. He stuck to a plan of how to improve, and executed it each day. So, by the time he entered the primetime game against the Seahawks, he was prepared for it.

And while this is a positive turn for his career, he knows he's not done growing yet.