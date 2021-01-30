Looking Back At Some Of The Best Senior Bowl Performances From Washington Players

DE Montez Sweat (2019)

Montez Sweat created buzz for himself throughout Senior Bowl week by using his size to his advantage. Repeatedly, he would bulldoze over offensive linemen, catching not only the eyes of coaches but the media as well. Sweat's performance throughout the week and during the game resulted in him being drafted in the first round (26th overall).

"The Mississippi State edge rusher was the best defensive player on the field for the South squad, dominating one-on-one drills in much the way he dominated opponents in 2018," wrote CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson after the first day of Senior Bowl practice. "Sweat had 12 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as a senior, a year after he had 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in '17. And there is no stat-padding either; on third down in '18, Sweat had seven sacks (which ranked fourth in FBS), 15 hurries (ninth), 13 hits (second), five knockdowns (third) and 25 pressures (fifth). If you're an NFL team and of the opinion that getting off the field on third down is important, Sweat is your guy."