Looking Back At Some Of The Best Senior Bowl Performances From Washington Players

(The players listed are based on the opinion of Washingtonfootball.com team reporter Logan Campbell. The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.)
With the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, here's how current Washington Football Team players made a name for themselves during this prestigious showcase.
RB Antonio Gibson (2020)
Game Statistics: 11 carries, 68 yards
Antonio Gibson had 33 rushes in his entire college career at Memphis. During the Senior Bowl, he had a third of that amount while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Gibson led the South team in rushing yards, and a few months later, Washington drafted him in the third round (66th overall).
"If you give Gibson a crease that's easily exploitable during the earliest phases of his decision-making, Gibson looks like a future starter," said Matt Waldman from the Rookie Scouting Portfolio. "Overall, Gibson was the most intriguing running back prospect on the field this week because of the size-speed-strength triangle of his athletic ability and his baseline ability to read blocks. Put him in a gap scheme or use him off-tackle and Gibson could deliver big plays early in his career and there's room for growth for him to become a well-rounded runner.
WR Terry McLaurin (2019)
Game Statistics: 4 receptions for 53 yards; 1 carry for 19 yards
Terry McLaurin was an instrumental player in the North team's victory by having the third-most receiving yards on the team. In addition to his four-year career at Ohio State, McLaurin's performance during the Senior Bowl resulted in him being drafted in the third round (76th overall).
During Senior Bowl week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit turned to social media to tweet about how impressed he was with McLaurin.
CB Jimmy Moreland (2019)
After a late invite, Jimmy Moreland became James Madison University's first player selected to the Senior Bowl. His competitive, feisty play stood out to the scouts and media as he showed that he was one of the few that could hang with the top receivers. Moreland's performance resulted in him being drafted in the seventh round (227th overall).
With the 2021 Senior Bowl happening Saturday, here's a look at Washington players at the Senior Bowl through the years.
Advertising
DE Montez Sweat (2019)
Montez Sweat created buzz for himself throughout Senior Bowl week by using his size to his advantage. Repeatedly, he would bulldoze over offensive linemen, catching not only the eyes of coaches but the media as well. Sweat's performance throughout the week and during the game resulted in him being drafted in the first round (26th overall).
"The Mississippi State edge rusher was the best defensive player on the field for the South squad, dominating one-on-one drills in much the way he dominated opponents in 2018," wrote CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson after the first day of Senior Bowl practice. "Sweat had 12 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as a senior, a year after he had 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in '17. And there is no stat-padding either; on third down in '18, Sweat had seven sacks (which ranked fourth in FBS), 15 hurries (ninth), 13 hits (second), five knockdowns (third) and 25 pressures (fifth). If you're an NFL team and of the opinion that getting off the field on third down is important, Sweat is your guy."
DT Matt Ioannidis (2016)
Matt Ioannidis turned heads all throughout Senior Bowl week. He set the tone in the first practice with a dominant performance and carried it all the way to the game, where he was consistently in the backfield. The defensive tackle's performance helped Ioannidis get drafted in the fifth round (152nd overall).
"Matt is going to find a place in the NFL because of his size, one-move suddenness and overall motor," wrote former Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage. "He has some lower body stiffness as an athlete, but he is very active with his hands, and once he clears an opponent, he can accelerate into the backfield. This two-and-a-half year starter is an ideal rotational defensive lineman that will give a team quality reps every time he is on the field."