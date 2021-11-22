Wake Up Washington | back-to-back Victory Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how Washington has given itself a chance by improving in three areas.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington claiming a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about his perspective on Washington's victory.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's win over the Panthers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera's reunion in Carolina.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Panthers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports from Washington's win over the Panthers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Terry McLaurin's contested catch rate against the Panthers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about the perspectives of Washington's players after their win over the Panthers.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his observations from Washington's Week 11 win.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinion on Washington's win over the past two weeks. (subscription)