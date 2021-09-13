News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: On To Thursday Night

Sep 13, 2021 at 09:52 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's season opener.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's 20-16 loss to the Chargers.

-- The Washington Time's Emily Zantow asks Washington fans how they felt about the season opener.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives his thoughts on Taylor Heinicke coming in for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke's journey playing professional football.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her take on Washington's performance during the season opener against the Chargers.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington-Chargers Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Season Opener Against The Chargers

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Week 1 Loss To The Chargers

-- Washington Honors Families, Service Members On 9/11 Anniversary

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

