Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With Curtis Samuel

Mar 17, 2021 at 09:25 PM
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs with the ball as he is chased by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The reports expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

The Washington Football Team has reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Curtis Samuel, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Curtis was drafted by head coach Ron Rivera and then-general manager Marty Hurney with the Carolina Panthers' second-round pick in 2017 with the expectation he would become the same explosive offensive weapon he was with Ohio State. It took some time, but eventually he lived up to what Rivera and Hurney saw in him.

Samuel is coming off the best season of his career with 1,051 yards of total offense, including 851 yards on 77 receptions. Despite only starting five games in 2020, Samuel was third on the team in targets (97) and averaged 11.1 yards per catch. Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.0 overall grade and a 76.4 receiving grade, both of which are career-highs.

Samuel is also set to reunite with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who served as the Panthers' play-caller in the final four games of the 2019 season. Samuel scored two touchdowns with Turner calling plays and averaged 6.3 yard per touch.

Samuel, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, is set to be paired with third-year pro Terry McLaurin, who ran a 4.35 before being taken by Washington in the third round of the 2019 draft. He will be yet another speedy option for veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who reportedly agreed to terms with Washington on March 15.

