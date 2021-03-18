Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With Curtis Samuel

Curtis was drafted by head coach Ron Rivera and then-general manager Marty Hurney with the Carolina Panthers' second-round pick in 2017 with the expectation he would become the same explosive offensive weapon he was with Ohio State. It took some time, but eventually he lived up to what Rivera and Hurney saw in him.

Samuel is coming off the best season of his career with 1,051 yards of total offense, including 851 yards on 77 receptions. Despite only starting five games in 2020, Samuel was third on the team in targets (97) and averaged 11.1 yards per catch. Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.0 overall grade and a 76.4 receiving grade, both of which are career-highs.