'I'm Super Excited': Players React To Washington's Free Agent Signings

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington replaced the loss of Ronald Darby with Jackson, who spent the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson only has three career interceptions but makes up for that with 41 passes defensed since 2017. Because of that, PFF ranked Jackson as the top corner available this offseason.

With one of Jackson's strengths being in man coverage, he should be able to help Washington's defense avoid allowing big plays, which was an issue at times last season. Jackson is set to be the starting corner opposite of Kendall Fuller, and his new teammates are anxious to see what he'll add to the defense.

"I think we've got two really good guys there," Thomas said. "I saw an interview with him earlier saying he's going to come in and compete and he's going to bring a little swagger and that's what the defense is. I'm excited to see how he plays."

Based on the moves Washington made in the past week, it is clear to Jackson that the team wants to win. He said there were several teams that expressed interest in him, but Washington was at the top because it made the most sense to him and was the best fit, especially since he gets to play alongside Fuller.