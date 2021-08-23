Practice Notes: It's Dress Rehearsal Week

The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

It's a dress rehearsal week for the Washington Football Team as it prepares to wrap up the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens. With about a week until final cuts are due, it's the last, best opportunity for players to earn a roster spot.

The next few practices will give players a feel for how the weeks will unfold during the regular season. Washington will have a game plan for the Ravens, unlike the previous two games, and the starters will get a sizable chunk of playing time. But aside from seeing how the team reacts to the changes, Ron Rivera wants everyone to take advantage of their opportunities.

"We have some guys who will play an awful lot," Rivera said. "And we're gonna look for them to be put in situations, and do they capitalize on those things?"

Rivera said every player has a chance to make the roster, so he's in for some tough decisions over the next week. Everyone has something to offer, so making the call on who will be on the team in September will come down to the minor details.

"We'll really get a chance to see if they get it," Rivera said. "We're looking for guys who are gonna take advantage of their opportunities, make plays, make things happen and handle the situation."