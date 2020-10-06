Washington's Offense Shows Progress By Relying On Its Playmakers

As a result, Haskins, who completed 71% of his passes Sunday, showed improvement as well. He did not commit a turnover against the Ravens after throwing three interceptions against the Browns, and he threw for a career-high 314 yards and had his first-career rushing touchdown.

"There were some things that were positive," Rivera said. "Obviously, he made some good throws. He threw the long one to Terry at the end of the game. It was inconsequential at that point, but again, doing the things he needs to do and showing the growth -- that's what we're looking for."

Haskins' play Sunday is indicative of the offense's growth as a whole. He took an 18-yard sack that played a role in Washington failing to convert a fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter, and while both teams' yardage was nearly equal, Baltimore took advantage of more scoring opportunities in a 31-17 win.

That's why the offense, while improving, is still a work in progress.