Sammis Reyes' First Practices Were 'Amazing' And Full Of Learning Experiences

Reyes studied for 10 hours on Thursday and continued to cram all the way until practice began. He woke up early Friday morning to arrive at Inova Sports Performance Center at 6 a.m. and read his playbook. He even went out to the practice field early to get a better feel for where to line up in formations.

All that work still wasn't enough, Reyes said with a laugh, but he still feels like he prepared as well as one could hope. There were "a couple of curveballs" throughout the day, which only added to his list of questions. That's why he is grateful to have a coach like Hoener, who has helped guide him in the right direction.

"I understand it's a process," Reyes said. "This is not going to happen overnight. It's a process, but my whole life has been a process. My previous tight end coach...told me once that 'he who gets comfortable the fastest, wins.' So I just want to get comfortable fast, so I can learn and contribute to the team, which is what I want to do."