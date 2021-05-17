5 Things To Know About DE William Bradley-King

5. He could be an early contributor to Washington's pass rush

It could be argued that the defensive line was not necessarily a position of need for Washington. In addition to Young and Sweat, the group is loaded with talent in the form of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne manning the interior, not to mention Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle coming in as backups.

But Washington decided to keep bolstering the group and grabbed Bradley-King and Penn State's Shaka Toney in the seventh round. And it looks like they may see the field sooner than people think.

"We drafted these guys with the idea that these guys can contribute this year," general manager Martin Mayhew said after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said when he arrived in Washington that he wanted to let his pass-rushers do what they do best, which is put continuous pressure on quarterbacks. Whether he was playing with Baylor or Arkansas State, Bradley-King has proven he can do that. He won't be a starter, barring injury to Young or Sweat, but he can be a quality backup as he continues to learn the game.

As long as he continues to approach his situation with the same work ethic he's had throughout his career, he can become a valued piece to one of the team's strongest groups.