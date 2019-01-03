WOW Tailgate - Eagles vs. Redskins

On Sunday, December 30, 150 WOW members celebrated the last game of the season with the WOW Tailgate. Guests enjoyed tailgate fare, an airbrush tattoo artist and photo booth! Redskin's alumni Roy Jefferson stopped by to meet with women as they got ready for kickoff! Three lucky fans went home with Redskins autograph items after winning them in our raffle
Each WOW member left the event with a pair of Redskins hand warmers to keep them warm during the chilly temperatures at FedEx Field.
Thank you so much for your support this season!