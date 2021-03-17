Pro Day Watch 2.0: Trevon Moehrig Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (Position rank: 1st)

When looking at safety prospects ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, it all starts with TCU's Trevon Moehrig.

Moehrig, who entered college as a three-star cornerback, immediately saw playing time as a safety and was named the team's Special Teams MVP award. His impact in the latter unit waned the next two seasons, but only because he was so dominant in the Horned Frogs' secondary, racking up 109 tackles, 20 pass breakups, six interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles in 22 games. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in both seasons and is the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, given annually to the best defensive back in college football.

"Moehrig has adequate size, but excellent versatility and instincts," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah wrote in his top 50 draft prospect rankings. "He can play in the deep post or cover in the slot. He is a smooth, fluid mover in man coverage underneath. He also possesses ideal anticipation and range from the back end. He has the ability to consistently match patterns and position himself for plays on the ball. The former TCU star does need to improve his finishing ability, having dropped a couple interceptions in the games I studied. He takes quality angles in run support and is a reliable, low tackler.