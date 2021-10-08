3 keys for Washington to secure a victory over the Saints

3. Prevent a breakout game from New Orleans' passing attack.

From a statistical standpoint, the Saints' passing game is the least productive group that Washington has faced up to this point. It accounts for 144 yards per game, which is 31st in the league.

The secondary will need to keep it that way.

This is not the same group, led by Michael Thomas, of years past. Thomas, who had at least 100 receptions in his first four seasons, is currently on the Physically Unable To Perform list. However, there are some standout players in the group. Deonte Harris, for example, leads the team with 164 yards and is set to shatter his career-highs in previous seasons.