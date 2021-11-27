3 keys for Washington to get a win on Monday Night Football

3. Win on third downs.

Converting third downs was a weakness for Washington in the first half of the season. It has now become one of the team's more redeeming qualities.

Over the past three games, Washington is seventh in the league with a 47.8% conversion rate. During its win streak, it has converted 53% of its third downs. Those came against two of the top defenses in the Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For all Seattle's faults on defense, it does find a way to get opponents off the field on third downs. It ranks ninth in the league, with offense converting on just 37.3% of such plays.

Countering that will revolve around Washington relying on its playmakers like Terry McLaurin, who has 34 catches resulting in first downs, to keep the chains moving. Slot receiver Adam Humphries has also proven himself as a reliable option in these situations with two third down catches against the Buccaneers and Panthers that led to eventual touchdowns.

And if other weapons like Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas, who returned to practice on Wednesday, can get back on the field, Washington will have even more players for Seattle to account for.