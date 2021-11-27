News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 keys for Washington to get a win on Monday Night Football

Nov 27, 2021 at 10:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

KEYS112721
Antonio Gibson makes a catch during the Washington Football Team's practice on Nov. 24, 2021. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team will be facing the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 12 battle as it looks to get closer to .500. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

1. Keep Russell Wilson in the pocket.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played Washington four times in his career, and there's a theme with each matchup: he finds a way to rack up yards on the ground.

Over the course of those four games, Wilson has rushed for 318 yards on 35 carries, which averages out to about nine yards per attempt. What is more frustrating is that Wilson also manages to break off large runs. The most-recent example of that came last season, when Wilson had a 38-yard scramble that was part of a 10-play, 97-yard touchdown drive.

Take_It_To_The_House

Take it to the house sweepstakes

Each time a Washington Football Team player returns a kickoff for a touchdown during a home game, one lucky winner will win up to $200,000 toward the purchase of a Van Metre home.

Washington has had mixed to negative results when going against mobile quarterbacks this season. Daniel Jones rushed for 95 yards, which would have been more had a holding call not brought back a touchdown. Josh Allen didn't rush for nearly as many yards, but he did evade pressures long enough to complete passes.

However, it did contain Cam Newton enough that he didn't completely take over the game last week. Even if Washington can at least partially contain Wilson, it will provide tremendous support.

Related Links

2. Keep the ground game going.

Washington seems to have something with its running game since the bye week.

During its two-game win streak, Washington has averaged 142 yards per game. Not only is that a definitive high for Washington through 10 games, but it's also helped the team put together one of the most effective ground attacks over the past month. Its 132-yard average over the past three games is seventh in the league. The 190 rushing yards it hung on the Carolina Panthers was the third-best performance in Week 11.

Washington can credit much of that success to Antonio Gibson, who has accounted for more than half of the team's ground production. While he hasn't delivered many long runs, he has excelled in short yardage situations, particularly in the end zone. All five of his rushing touchdowns have come within five yards or fewer or the end zone. He has displayed a knack for pushing piles and scrounging for yards after contact.

Defending the run is one of Seattle's stronger traits, but it still gives up an average of 122.2 yards. It should allow a chance for Gibson and the duo of J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson to find plenty of rushing lanes.

PHOTOS | Seahawks Practice Week 11/26

The Washington Football Team continues its week of practice in preparation for MNF vs the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20211126 Week 12 Practice 001
1 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 002
2 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 005
3 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 006
4 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 007
5 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 008
6 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 009
7 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 010
8 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 011
9 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 012
10 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 015
11 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 016
12 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 018
13 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 019
14 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 020
15 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 021
16 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 023
17 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 025
18 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 026
19 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 027
20 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 028
21 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 030
22 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 031
23 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 033
24 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 034
25 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 035
26 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 036
27 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 038
28 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 039
29 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 042
30 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 044
31 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 045
32 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 046
33 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 049
34 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 051
35 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 052
36 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 053
37 / 46
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 054
38 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 055
39 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 056
40 / 46
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 057
41 / 46
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 059
42 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 060
43 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 061
44 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 062
45 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211126 Week 12 Practice 065
46 / 46
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Win on third downs.

Converting third downs was a weakness for Washington in the first half of the season. It has now become one of the team's more redeeming qualities.

Over the past three games, Washington is seventh in the league with a 47.8% conversion rate. During its win streak, it has converted 53% of its third downs. Those came against two of the top defenses in the Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For all Seattle's faults on defense, it does find a way to get opponents off the field on third downs. It ranks ninth in the league, with offense converting on just 37.3% of such plays.

Countering that will revolve around Washington relying on its playmakers like Terry McLaurin, who has 34 catches resulting in first downs, to keep the chains moving. Slot receiver Adam Humphries has also proven himself as a reliable option in these situations with two third down catches against the Buccaneers and Panthers that led to eventual touchdowns.

And if other weapons like Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas, who returned to practice on Wednesday, can get back on the field, Washington will have even more players for Seattle to account for.

Each time a Washington Football Team player returns a kickoff for a touchdown during a home game, one lucky winner will win up to $200,000 toward the purchase of a Van Metre home. The prize amount increases each home game until a kickoff is returned for a Touchdown, so be sure to follow along each week. Enter HERE for your chance to win!

Related Content

news

Humphries adds another security blanket for Washington's receiving corps

Terry McLaurin is still Washington's most reliable weapon on offense, but Humphries is not far behind with his ability to work in the middle of the field.
news

Washington's O-Line depth helping it perform among the NFL's best

Washington's offensive line has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season. It's backups have stepped up to the challenge and been just as effective.
news

3 players to watch during Washington's Monday Night game against the Seahawks

The Washington Football Team has a chance to extend its winning streak to three in a row as it is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.
news

Monday Night Football halftime performance set to be a special experience for lifelong Washington fan Wale   

The performance, which will take place under the white-hot lights of Monday Night Football and stand as the marquee event of the team's "Inspire Change" game, has all the makings of for memorable moment. 
news

McLaurin's 'blue-collar' approach has earned his opponents' respect

McLaurin isn't one of the most vocal receivers in the league, but he is one of the most productive. It's caught the attention of players around the league.
news

Washington Football Daily | Jon Allen could be bulldozing his way to his first Pro Bowl

Allen is currently tied for second among interior defensive tackles with six sacks. A Pro Bowl vote could be in his future if he keeps playing at a high level.
news

Scouting the Seahawks | 4 things to know about Seattle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its win streak with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are four things you need to know about the upcoming opponent.
news

Washington vs. Seahawks preview | A Monday night battle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its winning and playoff hopes with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Reaction roundup from Washington's win over the Panthers

Head coach Ron Rivera and six players addressed the media following Washington's 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Here's a closer look at their press conferences.
news

Numbers to know from Washington's win over the Panthers

The Washington Football Team has claimed back-to-back victories after a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Here are three numbers to know from the win.
news

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win over the Panthers

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter and wide receiver Terry McLaurin propelled Washington to a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Here's how they played Sunday afternoon.
Advertising