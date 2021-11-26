Humphries adds another security blanket for Washington's receiving corps

Washington has no shortage of offensive weapons acting as Swiss Army knives that can be placed anywhere on the field. Humphries is lumped into that group on some instances, but the seven-year veteran has been almost exclusively used in the slot. In fact, only 14% of his snaps have come while lined up at other spots.

What that has given Washington as well as quarterback Taylor Heinicke is a player who knows how to work in the middle of the field. He’s been viewed as one of the better slot receivers since 2016, and he's backed up those claims with 255 yards, which is second among Washington's receivers, and a catch rate of 71%.