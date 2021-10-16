3 players to watch during Washington's game against the Chiefs

William Jackson III

William Jackson III has had some positive moments in his first season with Washington, but like the rest of the defense, he's been inconsistent at several key moments. With the Chiefs' fifth-ranked passing offense coming to FedExField, he'll need to put together an exceptional afternoon.

Jackson was signed by Washington with the hope that he could be a man coverage corner who could follow an offense's No. 1 receiver, regardless of his spot on the field. There have been times when that has worked the way Washington intended; there have also been moments where receivers have gotten the best of him. The team has maintained confidence in Jackson, though, as he gets more acclimated to Washington's system. With each week comes a little bit more comfort and understanding, which, in turn, Ron Rivera has said in talking about the cornerback, comes results.