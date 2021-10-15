3 keys for Washington to pull out a win over the Chiefs

1. Find a way to get past Kansas City's reworked offensive line.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of a glaring weakness on the Chiefs' offense during Super Bowl LV. With key starters out, Patrick Mahomes was sacked five times as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers came away with a 31-9 win. It was clear that the Chiefs needed help on the offensive line, and that's exactly what they got during the offseason.

Kansas City's two biggest additions -- guard Joe Thuney and tackle Orlando Brown -- have made a noticeable difference on Mahomes' protection. The team has allowed the fourth-fewest sacks and has the second-lowest adjusted sack rate, according to Football Outsiders. It should come as no surprise that Mahomes has taken advantage of this by being seventh in passing yards with 16 touchdowns.

Washington's pass rush, while still trying to get back to its 2020 dominance, has been better over the past two games with three sacks and 14 quarterback hits. Chase Young also had his best performance of the season with seven pressures, five hurries and a strip-sack.