Monitoring The Health Of Alex Smith And Antonio Gibson For Week 16

Wednesday

Smith and Gibson were both active participants during Wednesday's practice. Gibson participated in some individual drills, while Smith threw passes off to the side during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Both were listed as "Limited" on Wednesday's injury report.

Alex Smith

Aside from working separately from the other quarterbacks with trainers during the individual period, Rivera said Smith participated in some of the drills once practice was closed to the media. Given Smith's extensive surgeries to repair his leg, Rivera said the most important factor will be how Smith feels.

"The doctors and the trainers will look at him. They're working with him. Again, he had a really good day today. We'll see how he feels in the morning and go from there. Again, we treat him pretty much like we treat the other guys. As he progresses and gets better and better to the point where he has confidence in it and doesn't feel anything, he'll play if the doctors clear it."

Smith said after practice that he is "absolutely planning on being out there" Sunday against the Panthers. He's doing everything he can to make that a reality, but there is a progression that must happen throughout the week.

"Just taking it literally...but literally just trying to every single day take a step toward Sunday. I felt like today went well. I've still got some treatment to get and to keep going. Then, it's onto tomorrow."

Antonio Gibson:

Gibson participated in some practice reps for the second in two weeks, but was still a limited participant. Rivera said after the Seahawks game that he is hopeful Gibson will be ready to play this week, but the team will continue to evaluate his recovery.