WFT Daily: Khaleke Hudson Sees More Opportunities As A Blessing

Two weeks later, Hudson received another opportunity with Cole Holcomb and Kevin Pierre-Louis out with injuries. He played 28 snaps, which was second on the team among linebackers, and had four solo tackles and a quarterback hit.

"When guys get opportunities, they shine," head coach Ron Rivera said. "That's what we got from Khaleke. I thought he did a nice job. Again, he's an athletic, young football player that still has a lot to learn. He got an opportunity and took advantage of it."

Arguably Hudson's biggest play came when Washington needed it most. The team was trailing, 20-15, and the Seahawks had the ball with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Seattle hoped to run out the clock with its running game, which had gained 188 yards up to that point, but Hudson broke through the line of scrimmage to bring down running back Chris Carson for a four-yard loss.

Seattle was forced to punt three plays later, giving Washington the ball back with plenty of time to take a late lead.

"Just execution for me," Hudson said. "Just doing what the coaches told me to do. I give credit to my teammates helping me and putting me in position and doing what they do to help it be easier for me. I just give all the kudos to them and all the kudos to the coaches helping me this week and this season be ready for when my number was called."

It is unclear when Hudson's next opportunity will come, but he proved that he can be effective if the coaches ever need him. So, the next time the coaches need someone to fill in for one of their routine starters, they know they can rely on Hudson.