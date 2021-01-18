News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Brandon Scherff, Chase Young Named To PFWA All-NFC Team

Jan 18, 2021 at 06:09 PM
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Veteran guard Brandon Scherff and rookie defensive end Chase Young were named to Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFC Team, which was announced Monday.

This is the latest of many awards for Scherff, who was named a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in his six-year NFL career and became the first Washington player since 1996 to be named an Associated Press First-Team All-Pro. Scherff was also the team's Ed Block Courage Award Recipient, given annually "to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity."

Young has also received a litany of honors in his first professional season. In addition to being the only rookie named to any of these teams, the No. 2 overall pick made his first Pro Bowl and was named both the NFC Defensive Player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December. Young led all rookies with 7.5 sacks to go along with 44 tackles (10 for loss), 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, four passes defensed and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Check out the All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams, HERE.

