Brandon Scherff, Chase Young Named To PFWA All-NFC Team

Young has also received a litany of honors in his first professional season. In addition to being the only rookie named to any of these teams, the No. 2 overall pick made his first Pro Bowl and was named both the NFC Defensive Player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December. Young led all rookies with 7.5 sacks to go along with 44 tackles (10 for loss), 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, four passes defensed and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.