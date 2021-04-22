DMV Draft Prospects: Christian Darrisaw's Potential Used To Be Clay. He Sculpted It Into A Technical Masterpiece.

So Darrisaw worked every day to master his craft. He was someone who wanted to do his job to the best of his ability, and that mindset made him "extremely coachable." He never complained; he just went to work, and Nettles could see Darrisaw develop before his eyes. By his sophomore year, he had sprouted up to 6-foot-3 and packed on an extra 30 pounds.

By then, Riverdale Baptist was in need of a starting left tackle on the varsity team. Nettles already had the answer: Darrisaw.

"He's not going to be dominated. He's not intimidated," Nettles said. "I didn't have to put a fire in him. He's not a 'rah-rah' guy. You don't have to rile him up. He's already riled up. He's ready to play. Those were the things we looked for, and those are the things he has in him."

Nettles believes Darrisaw could have played varsity as a freshman, but it was clear he benefited from the year of development because of how crisp his technique had become. He had a knack for maintaining blocks for as long as 40 yards, his first step on reach blocks was the quickest Nettles had ever seen, and he had a discipline Nettles could trust to protect the quarterback's blindside on every pass play.