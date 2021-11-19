John Bates set to take on larger role against Panthers

Washington Football Team tight end John Bates’ involvement in the offense continues to increase as he gains experience in the NFL, and it's about to grow even more on Sunday.

The rookie tight end out of Boise State is coming off a career-high, three-reception, 25-yard performance in Washington's 29-19 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday at FedEx Field. And with Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve and Ricky Seals-Jones ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Bates is set to make his first-career start.

Bates also played on 64% of the offensive snaps. That marked the highest in his career and a substantial increase from the previous five games where he played less than 25% of the snaps.

His most impactful play came with Washington facing a 3rd-and-4 at midfield in the third quarter, looking to recapture momentum after Tampa Bay scored a touchdown on the previous drive. With time to throw, Taylor Heinicke found Bates up the seam for an 18-yard gain as he found a crease between the Buccaneers linebackers and safeties.