News | Washington Football Team

John Bates set to take on larger role against Panthers

Nov 19, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Jacob Steinberg

Contributing Writer

John_Bates
John Bates points to the line of scrimmage during the Washington Football Team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Washington Football Team tight end John Bates’ involvement in the offense continues to increase as he gains experience in the NFL, and it's about to grow even more on Sunday.

The rookie tight end out of Boise State is coming off a career-high, three-reception, 25-yard performance in Washington's 29-19 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday at FedEx Field. And with Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve and Ricky Seals-Jones ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Bates is set to make his first-career start.

Bates also played on 64% of the offensive snaps. That marked the highest in his career and a substantial increase from the previous five games where he played less than 25% of the snaps. 

His most impactful play came with Washington facing a 3rd-and-4 at midfield in the third quarter, looking to recapture momentum after Tampa Bay scored a touchdown on the previous drive. With time to throw, Taylor Heinicke found Bates up the seam for an 18-yard gain as he found a crease between the Buccaneers linebackers and safeties.

"I was really encouraged with the way that John came in, had a couple of big plays," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "That third down conversion, obviously on our second to last touchdown drive in the game was huge. They'd cut it to three points and a big third down 18-yard gain. I thought he blocked well. It wasn't too big for him."

Bates isn't the only young tight end in the room, learning the nuances of the position from tight ends coach Pete Hoener. Although Bates played the position at the collegiate level, the speed and athleticism of NFL defenders is vastly different from college. That becomes particularly evident near the line of scrimmage in blocking situations, where proper footwork and taking the correct angles are vitally important.

While that adjustment to the increased speed of the NFL game can be challenging, Bates has improved week-to-week since being drafted. An integral part of that development has been working with Hoener, coaching his 22nd season in the NFL. Hoener has worked with some of the NFL's premier tight ends, including Vernon Davis, Delanie Walker and Greg Olsen.

"I think each week I've tried to get better with the opportunities I get and coach Hoener has been great in my development and I've been really grateful for that," Bates said of his development. "I feel like I've been getting better every week."

Adjusting to the difference in playing time is another aspect of the NFL transition that can be challenging for many young players. In college, Bates was an integral part of Boise State's offense with 47 receptions for 579 yards and two touchdowns in 23 career games.

Yet, early in the season, Bates was slotted behind both Thomas and Seals-Jones on the depth chart. However, with both players dealing with injuries, Bates will play a larger role on Sunday against Carolina both as a blocker and receiver. Continuing to evolve as a pass catcher, recognizing coverages is an essential part of Bates' development.

His performance against the Buccaneers also garnered praise from head coach Ron Rivera, who believes Bates will embrace the challenge.

"John stepped up last week and it was really good to see," Rivera said. "He played very well, did a lot of good things for us. I mean, he was part of that 19-play drive and he was very instrumental in a lot of things that happened -- blocking, route running, catching the ball, so we feel pretty good about that."

Bates

John Bates

#87 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 259 lbs
  • College: Boise State

Processing coverages quicker allows Bates to formulate his route depending on if the defense is in man or zone coverage. That recognition is paramount at the NFL level where the defense's speed is increased and the window to catch passes in is often far righter. Entering Sunday in Charlotte with possibly the largest role of his young career, Bates remains focused on continuing to grow in all facets of the tight end position.

"I think just overall development from when I first came in to where I'm at now," Bates said of his growth since arriving in Washington. "Just taking every little thing seriously, trying to become the best tight end that I can be. I think I've gotten a lot better in every aspect since I've been here."

Related Content

news

J.D. McKissic's case to make his first Pro Bowl

McKissic is third among running backs in receiving yards and has improved his catch rate by 10%.
news

TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. 
news

Top 10 Quotes | Rivera's return to Carolina

The Washington Football Team is heading to Carolina to face head coach Ron Rivera's former team. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington to claim back-to-back wins in Carolina

The Washington Football Team is hitting the road looking to build momentum off its 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a trip to face the Carolina Panthers. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Wake Up Washington | Keeping the right mindset for Week 11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

The case for DeAndre Carter to make his first Pro Bowl

Carter, who joined The Washington Football Team's roster in the offseason, has put up career numbers and leads the NFL in kickoff return yards.
news

Steady Allen quietly enjoying career year

Allen has put together a standout season through nine games.
news

Rivera uses Bucs win to drive home his 'David vs. Goliath' motivational tactic

Before the Washington Football Team faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ron Rivera gave his players an analogy that fueled the upset win over last year's Super Bowl champs.
news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Ron Rivera's return to Charlotte

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

It's business first, but Rivera reflects fondly on relationship with Charlotte community

Rivera doesn't want to bring too much attention to the fact that he's playing against his former team, but he did speak on the relationship he established with the Charlotte community over the course of nine seasons.
news

Scouting the Panthers | 5 things to know about Carolina

The Washington Football Team has another tough challenge in the Carolina Panthers as it seeks back-to-back wins. Here are five things you need to know about this week's opponent: 
